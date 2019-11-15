Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Can't go Thursday
Chickillo (ribs) is inactive for Thursday's tilt against the Browns, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Chickillo suffered a rib injury Week 10 against the Rams, and he ultimately wasn't able to get healthy during a short week. With Chickillo sidelined, Olasunkanmi Adeniyi stands to play an expanded reserve role in Pittsburgh's linebacker corps during Thursday Night Football.
