Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Dealing with foot injury
Coach Mike Tomlin said following Sunday's game against the Seahawks that Chickillo was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Plantar fasciitis effects the tissue that runs across the bottom of the foot, and includes stabbing pain near the heel. It's unclear of how serious Chickillo's case is, but it could be serious enough to require surgery in it's worst case. It will be important to track Chickillo's practice time as the week goes on leading into next Sunday's game against the 49ers as to some insight of how serious the injury is.
