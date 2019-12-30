Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Disappointing season ends with loss
Chickillo had two tackles (both solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
Chickillo finishes the 2019 season with 19 tackles including a half sack -- his fewest sack total since his 2015 rookie season -- in 11 games. He has one year remaining on his current contract but offers little individual fantasy value heading in to 2020.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Sheds injury tag•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Can't go Thursday•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Draws questionable tag•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Picks up rib injury•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Back on active roster•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Placed on Commissioner Exempt List•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...