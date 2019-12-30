Play

Chickillo had two tackles (both solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Chickillo finishes the 2019 season with 19 tackles including a half sack -- his fewest sack total since his 2015 rookie season -- in 11 games. He has one year remaining on his current contract but offers little individual fantasy value heading in to 2020.

