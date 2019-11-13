Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Draws questionable tag
Chickillo (ribs) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Browns, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Chickillo is nursing a rib injury sustained during Sunday's win over the Rams. With a short week for recovery on hand, the rotational linebacker's availability appears truly up in the air for Thursday's divisional matchup against Cleveland.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Picks up rib injury•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Back on active roster•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Placed on Commissioner Exempt List•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Barred from team activities•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Half sack in first game•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Out Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With some of the biggest names at the position on bye in Week 11, you'll need replacements...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.