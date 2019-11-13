Play

Chickillo (ribs) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Browns, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Chickillo is nursing a rib injury sustained during Sunday's win over the Rams. With a short week for recovery on hand, the rotational linebacker's availability appears truly up in the air for Thursday's divisional matchup against Cleveland.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories