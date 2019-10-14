Chickillo recorded three tackles (one solo) including a half sack in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

After missing the first five games with a foot injury, Chickillo saw his first action of the season and split a sack with T.J. Watt that helped stall a Los Angeles drive, ending in a field goal. Chickillo will get some extra rest for his foot with Pittsburgh on a bye in Week 7.

