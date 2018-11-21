Chickillo (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Chickillo suffered an ankle injury during a Week 11 win over the Jaguars, but appears to have returned to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect Chickillo to serve his usual role as a rotational linebacker and special-teams asset against the Broncos on Sunday.

