Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Healthy to enter Week 12
Chickillo (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Chickillo suffered an ankle injury during a Week 11 win over the Jaguars, but appears to have returned to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect Chickillo to serve his usual role as a rotational linebacker and special-teams asset against the Broncos on Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Records first sack of the season•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Signs RFA tender•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Tendered by Steelers•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Sets personal best for sacks•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Records sack in OT loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...