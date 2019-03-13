Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Inks two-year pact
Chickillo agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Steelers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Chickillo continues to develop in Pittsburgh's organization, and he recorded 24 tackles along with 1.5 sacks last season. He's not in play for a starting role behind T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree in the depth chart, but he'll continue to contribute in a reserve role with special-teams upside.
