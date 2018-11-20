Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Not practicing Tuesday
Chickillo (ankle) is not expected to take the practice field Tuesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
It's unclear when Chickillo picked up the injury, but it's apparently serious enough to keep him out of practice. The sixth-round pick has been solid for the Steelers this season, racking up 15 tackles (nine solo) one sack and two fumble recoveries. If Chickillo is forced to miss time, L.J. Fort could see more snaps in his absence.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Records first sack of the season•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Signs RFA tender•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Tendered by Steelers•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Sets personal best for sacks•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Records sack in OT loss•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Two sacks and touchdown in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.