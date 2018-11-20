Chickillo (ankle) is not expected to take the practice field Tuesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

It's unclear when Chickillo picked up the injury, but it's apparently serious enough to keep him out of practice. The sixth-round pick has been solid for the Steelers this season, racking up 15 tackles (nine solo) one sack and two fumble recoveries. If Chickillo is forced to miss time, L.J. Fort could see more snaps in his absence.