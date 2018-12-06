Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Not practicing
Chickillo (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Chris Adamski of triblive.com reports.
Chickillo suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, and has not returned to practice since. If the rotational linebacker were to miss any time, L.J. Fort, Tyler Matakevich and Olasunkanmi Adeniyi could all be in line for an uptick in snaps against the Raiders in Week 14.
