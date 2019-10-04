Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Out Week 5
Chickillo (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Chickillo will miss his third straight game as he continues to battle plantar fasciitis. Olasunkanmi Adeniyi and Jayrone Elliott will serve as the reserve outside linebackers Sunday.
