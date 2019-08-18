Chickillo suffered a chest injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's unclear how he picked up the injury, but coach Mike Tomlin did say that it's nothing considered to be serious. Chickillo recently signed a two-year pact with the Steelers this offseason, so it's presumed he'll have some role in the team for 2019. In Chickillo's stead, Sutton Smith could see an increase in reps.

