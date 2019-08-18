Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Picks up injury
Chickillo suffered a chest injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It's unclear how he picked up the injury, but coach Mike Tomlin did say that it's nothing considered to be serious. Chickillo recently signed a two-year pact with the Steelers this offseason, so it's presumed he'll have some role in the team for 2019. In Chickillo's stead, Sutton Smith could see an increase in reps.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Inks two-year pact•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Records partial sack in finale•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Set to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Listed as questionable•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Not practicing•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Healthy to enter Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.