Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Chickillo suffered a rib injury during Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Chickillo managed to play his usual rotational role on defense Sunday despite his injury, and he notched two tackles (one solo). He's facing a short recovery period ahead of Thursday's divisional tilt against the Browns.

