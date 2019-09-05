Chickillo was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Chickillo picked up a chest injury during an exhibition match against the Chiefs, and he now looks to have gotten fully healthy. The fifth-year linebacker projects to provide Pittsburgh's defense with depth and play a role on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week