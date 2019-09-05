Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Ready to go
Chickillo was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Chickillo picked up a chest injury during an exhibition match against the Chiefs, and he now looks to have gotten fully healthy. The fifth-year linebacker projects to provide Pittsburgh's defense with depth and play a role on special teams.
