Chickillo had one tackle (solo) for a sack in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

He may not have seen much action, playing just 24 defensive snaps, but his nine-yard sack of Ryan Fitzpatrick came on third down from the Pittsburgh 27-yard line, knocking Tampa Bay out of field goal range and forcing a pooch punt. Chickillo's value is primarily on special teams, although he now has 6.5 sacks in his last 34 games.