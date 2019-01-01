Chickillo recorded three tackles (two solo) including a half sack during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

He finishes his fourth season with Pittsburgh with 24 tackles including 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 16 games. Chickillo has missed only one game over the past three seasons and is a solid performer on special teams while providing linebacker depth on defense. He is an unrestricted free agent heading in to the 2019 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories