Chickillo totaled two tackles (both solo), including a sack in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to the Bears.

Chickillo now has three sacks on the season to lead the Pittsburgh defense. He'll look to add to his total in Week 4 in Baltimore, where is recorded six tackles and a half sack in their 21-14 loss last season.

