Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Ruled out Sunday
Chickillo (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Given that Chickillo was seen in a walking boot Monday and didn't practice all week, his absence Sunday does not come as a surprise. It's unclear how long Chickillo is scheduled to be out with the plantar fasciitis.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Sporting walking boot•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Ready to go•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Picks up injury•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Inks two-year pact•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Records partial sack in finale•
