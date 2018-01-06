Chickillo, who recorded one tackle (solo) in the regular season finale win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 19 tackles (13 solo), including three sacks in 16 games.

Chickillo, who is a restricted free agent, has 5.5 sacks over the past two seasons, playing in all but one game. At 26, he provides linebacker depth and is a contributor on special teams, where he played nearly 72 percent of all snaps. Chickillo earned $615,000 this past season, so if the price is right, he could return to Pittsburgh in 2018.