Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Sets personal best for sacks
Chickillo, who recorded one tackle (solo) in the regular-season finale win over the Browns, finished up the 2017 season with 19 tackles (13 solo), including three sacks in 16 games.
Chickillo, who is a restricted free agent, has 5.5 sacks over the past two seasons, playing in all but one game. At 26, he provides linebacker depth and is a contributor on special teams, where he played nearly 72 percent of all snaps. Chickillo earned $615,000 this past season, so if the price is right, he could return to Pittsburgh in 2018.
