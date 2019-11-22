Play

Chickillo (ribs) is not listed on Friday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site report.

Chickillo sat out Week 11's loss to the Browns due to a ribs issue, but he hasn't appeared on the injury report since. He stands to play his usual depth role against the Bengals on Sunday, while contributing on special teams.

