Chickillo signed a restricted free agent tender with the Steelers on Friday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The best deal available was with Pittsburgh, the team that drafted him in the sixth round in 2015. Chickillo spent the last two seasons in a reserve role, but he compiled 48 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 31 games. With T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree still in the lineup, Chickillo will likely work in the same role in 2018.