Chickillo (foot) was spotted in a walking boot Monday, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Chickillo was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis after Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. It's unclear how serious the 26-year-old's injury is. Chickillo's degree of participation in this week's practices will help shine a light on his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

