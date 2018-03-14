Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Tendered by Steelers
Chickillo has been tendered by the Steelers as an exclusive rights free agent, Ed Bouchette of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Steelers now reserve the right to match any contract another team offers Chickillo. The 25-year-old linebacker posted 13 tackles and three sacks in the first three games in 2017, but he was demoted to a reserve role and accrued just six tackles and zero sacks in the remaining 13 games. Chickillo will likely face the same tough test in 2018, with T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree seemingly locked in at outside linebacker.
