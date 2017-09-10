Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Two sacks and touchdown in win
Chickillo had six tackles (four solo) including two sacks, and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 21-18 win over Cleveland on Sunday.
Tyler Matakevich came up the middle to block Britton Colquitt's punt, and Chickillo, starting for the injured Bud Dupree (shoulder), grabbed it in the end zone for the early 7-0 lead. It was the first time the Steelers blocked a punt for a touchdown since 1998 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
