Steelers' Anthony Johnson: Inks deal with Pittsburgh
RotoWire Staff
Jan 14, 2021
Steelers signed Johnson to a reserve/future contract Thursday.
Johnson spent time on Pittsburgh's practice squad in 2020, and he'll get another chance to compete with the organization this offseason. The Buffalo product is still vying for a chance to make his
NFL debut.
