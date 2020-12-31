McFarland (illness) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
The rookie first-round pick sat out Week 16's win over the Colts due to an ailment, but it looks like he's already returned to full health. With the Steelers planning to sit a number of starters against the Browns on Sunday, McFarland could end up seeing increased playing time.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Limited usage against Bengals•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Could handle modest role Monday•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Not playing Week 14•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Limited use in loss•