McFarland (knee) returned to practice Monday.
McFarland went to Pittsburgh's injured reserve list with a knee injury after a Week 1 loss versus San Francisco, but it now seems he could return as early as Week 7 at the Rams. The Steelers now have a 21-day window to activate him before he'd be relegated to IR for the remainder of the year.
