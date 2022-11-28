McFarland was elevated from the team's practice squad Monday.
McFarland will get a chance with the active roster Monday against the Colts with Jaylen Warren (hamstring) out. The former has been on the team's practice squad since Sept. 1 and he has yet to play a game this season. With Najee Harris handling the vast majority of snaps at running back, and Benny Snell ahead of McFarland on the team's positional depth chart, it's unclear how big of a role he may have.
