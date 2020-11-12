McFarland (illness) was a non-participant during the Steelers' practice session Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
This development is damaging news to the prospects of McFarland suiting up Sunday against Cincinnati, as Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com notes that coach Mike Tomlin has a tendency to sit rookies who miss practice throughout the week. McFarland fielded five offensive touches for a total of 22 scrimmage yards last Sunday at Dallas, but a sudden appearance on the injury report places the 21-year-old's status in question for Week 10.
