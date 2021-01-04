McFarland totaled five carries for 17 yards while failing to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.

McFarland saw some increased usage in Week 17 since the Steelers elected to rest some of their primary players ahead of the playoffs. The 2020 fourth-rounder didn't make much of an impact for Pittsburgh during his rookie season, logging just 33 carries for 113 yards while hauling in six of his 10 targets for 54 yards. McFarland could compete for an increased role in 2021 if James Conner doesn't re-sign with the team, but he should continue to see minimal usage offensively during the Steelers' playoff run.