McFarland could benefit from working with offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who held the same position at The University of Maryland when the running back ran for 1,034 yards in 2018, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

McFarland and Canada both experienced their first NFL season in 2020, with the former seldom used as a backup running back, while the latter served as QBs coach. Canada replaces Randy Fichtner, who was criticized for ranking 31st, 29th and 32nd in rushing yards during his three-year tenure as offensive coordinator. With James Conner scheduled for free agency and none of McFarland, Benny Snell or Jaylen Samuels making a strong impression this past season, it's hard to get a read on the future of the Pittsburgh backfield. The murky situation isn't necessarily a bad thing for McFarland, a soon-to-be 22-year-old with 4.44 speed and decent organizational investment in him (2020 fourth-round pick).