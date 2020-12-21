McFarland should see some playing time in Monday's game against the Bengals because James Conner (quad) has been ruled out.

McFarland was a healthy scratch last week against the Bills, when Conner, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels were all healthy. Conner also missed Weeks 12-13, and in that stretch, McFarland logged 25 snaps, seven carries and a reception, totaling 29 yards from scrimmage. Snell is slated to lead the Steelers' backfield once again; McFarland will compete with Samuels for the leftover reps.