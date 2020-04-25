Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Finds home in Pittsburgh

The Steelers selected McFarland in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 124th overall.

This is an incredibly intriguing selection, as McFarland was arguably one of the best skill-position players still left on the board in the fourth round, while he goes to a team that might be in quiet need of a running back. The Maryland product runs hard, and his 4.44-yard dash is reflective of what you see on tape. Injuries potentially hindered McFarland's outlook, as a high-ankle sprain was evidently a massive black mark on his 2019 film. James Conner is still unquestionably the starter in Pittsburgh, but McFarland is now perhaps the most explosive option in the backfield and should push for more snaps in due time.