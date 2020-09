McFarland ran for 42 yards on six carries and caught one of two targets for seven yards in the Steelers' 28-21 Week 3 win over the Texans on Sunday.

The rookie and Benny Snell split carries to keep James Conner fresh, but Snell managed just 11 yards on his seven carries. There is no question Conner (109 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries) is the workhorse in the backfield, but McFarland's performance may cost Snell some snaps moving forward.