McFarland recorded three carries for seven yards while hauling in both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys.

McFarland's eight offensive snaps Sunday slightly outpaced Benny Snell's five, and the 2020 fourth-rounder recorded his highest number of touches since Week 3. McFarland recorded four touches on the Steelers' first drive of the second quarter before recording a six-yard carry in the fourth. The 21-year-old has logged double-digit snaps just twice this year and has failed to establish much of a role during his rookie season.