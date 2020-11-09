McFarland recorded three carries for seven yards while hauling in both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys.
McFarland's eight offensive snaps Sunday slightly outpaced Benny Snell's five, and the 2020 fourth-rounder recorded his highest number of touches since Week 3. McFarland recorded four touches on the Steelers' first drive of the second quarter before recording a six-yard carry in the fourth. The 21-year-old has logged double-digit snaps just twice this year and has failed to establish much of a role during his rookie season.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Sees minimal usage again•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Records one carry in Week 7•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Logs 10 snaps on offense•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Minimal role in win•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Gains first yards of career•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Debut on tap•