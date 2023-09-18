McFarland (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
McFarland had already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Browns after not being able to practice all week. However, his shift to IR wasn't necessarily expected. The move will now leave the Steelers without their No. 3 running back and kick returner. Practice squad call-up, Qadree Ollison and Gunner Olszewski are expected to handle those roles in Week 2.
