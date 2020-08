McFarland has been placed in the concussion protocol, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

A fourth-round pick of the Steelers in April, McFarland didn't find himself in a great situation for immediate reps in a backfield led by James Conner and decent enough depth behind him (Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels). Now that he's dealing with a head injury, there's no telling when McFarland will be able to make inroads again on the RB depth chart.