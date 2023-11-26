McFarland (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
McFarland has served as Pittsburgh's primary kick returner when healthy this season. However, he was surpassed by Godwin Igwebuike for the role in Week 11 and that has seemingly carried forward into Week 12.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Gets activated from IR•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Back at practice•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Goes on IR•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Set to miss Week 2•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Misses practice again Friday•