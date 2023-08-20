McFarland rushed nine times for two yards while securing both of his targets for 18 yards during Saturday's 27-15 preseason win over Buffalo.

McFarland averaged six yards per carry during the Steelers' preseason opener but was unable to generate as much production on the ground Saturday despite leading the team in carries. Although the 2020 fourth-rounder is only on the team on a reserve/future contract after spending most of last year on the team's practice squad, but he should have a better chance to make the 53-man roster this season since Benny Snell and Jeremy McNichols are no longer with the team.