McFarland rushed 10 times for 55 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 24-0 preseason win over the Falcons.

McFarland saw plenty of work during Pittsburgh's exhibition finale, capping off what has been a solid training camp and preseason. He reached the end zone twice and rushed 22 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns while securing all three of his targets for 23 yards. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren appear to be the Steelers' clear top two running backs, but McFarland may have done enough to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster.