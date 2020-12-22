McFarland recorded one carry for five yards while bringing in his lone target for nine yards in Monday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

McFarland was expected to play a modest role for Pittsburgh on Monday after James Conner (quadriceps) was ruled out for the contest, but he was only on the field for seven offensive snaps in the loss. The rookie was a healthy scratch for the Steelers in Week 14, and he's unlikely to see a major uptick in usage over the final few weeks of the season.