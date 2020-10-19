McFarland rushed three times for two yards while hauling in his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Browns.

Although the Steelers gained a comfortable lead Sunday, McFarland still saw minimal work in the contest, taking the field for 10 of a possible 65 snaps on offense. Much of the late-game rushing work went to fellow depth option Benny Snell, who scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. McFarland was effective with limited touches in his season debut against the Texans in Week 3, but overall the 2020 fourth-rounder has recorded just 63 yards from scrimmage while appearing in three games for Pittsburgh.