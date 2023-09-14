McFarland (knee) did not practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

McFarland may be in danger of missing the team's divisional clash Monday against the Browns. However, with an extra day before the game, the Maryland product will have additional time to recover before kickoff. If he were to miss, the impact may be greater in the return game as opposed to the backfield, as the 2020 fourth-round selection saw just five snaps on offense in Week 1. Although, he did see two targets and caught both for a total of 11 yards.