McFarland recorded three carries for three yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Jaguars.

McFarland was unable to suit up in Week 10 due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, but he returned to action against Jacksonville. The 2020 fourth-rounder was on the field for five offensive snaps, and he touched the ball three times in the win. McFarland has racked up 67 rushing yards on 20 carries while also hauling in four receptions for 28 yards during his rookie season.