McFarland secured both of his targets for 11 yards during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

McFarland played just five offensive snaps during Sunday's regular-season opener, but he still managed to draw two targets in the passing game. As long as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are healthy this year, it should be difficult for McFarland to carve out a fantasy-relevant role.