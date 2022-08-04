McFarland made a pair of big plays during Thursday's practice session, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
McFarland was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in 2020, but he's on the roster bubble ahead of the 2022 season. The 23-year-old has had minimal work over his first two professional seasons, rushing 36 times for 116 yards while securing seven of 10 targets for 65 yards. However, he broke off a 70-yard touchdown run during Thursday's practice session before making a contested catch along the sideline later in the day. McFarland is competing with Benny Snell and Mataeo Durant to serve as backfield depth for the Steelers ahead of the regular season. Even if McFarland wins a roster spot, he's unlikely to be a significant fantasy contributor as long as Najee Harris (foot) is healthy.
