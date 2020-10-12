McFarland ran three times for six yards in Sunday's 38-29 win over the Eagles.

McFarland recorded his first touches as a pro during the Steelers' last game, but his workload decreased Sunday against the Eagles as he averaged just two yards per carry. The 2020 fourth-rounder was outpaced in the contest by Benny Snell, who recorded seven carries, including one on the goal line. James Conner has been fully healthy in recent weeks as Pittsburgh's lead back and in that context McFarland's fantasy upside is limited, as he continues to split complementary backfield work with Snell.