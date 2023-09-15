McFarland (knee) did not participate at practice Friday ahead of Monday's game versus Cleveland, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
It's looking increasingly unlikely McFarland will be available in Week 2 after managing just five offensive snaps in Week 1. If he misses time, it will leave Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren virtually alone to share carries out of Pittsburgh's backfield.
