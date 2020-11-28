McFarland should see an increased workload in Tuesday's game against the Ravens following news that both James Conner (COVID-19) and Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) are ruled out, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Benny Snell figures to handle a bulk of the backfield reps, leaving a change-of-pace role for McFarland. Coach Mike Tomlin has been hesitant about utilizing McFarland this, as the rookie fourth-rounder hasn't played more than 10 snaps in a game. In limited action, McFarland has recorded 95 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Logs three carries Sunday•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Overcomes illness•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Questionable with illness•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Can't practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Garners five touches in Dallas•