McFarland should see an increased workload in Tuesday's game against the Ravens following news that both James Conner (COVID-19) and Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) are ruled out, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Benny Snell figures to handle a bulk of the backfield reps, leaving a change-of-pace role for McFarland. Coach Mike Tomlin has been hesitant about utilizing McFarland this, as the rookie fourth-rounder hasn't played more than 10 snaps in a game. In limited action, McFarland has recorded 95 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches.