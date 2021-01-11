McFarland (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
The rookie fourth-round pick will be a healthy scratch as the Steelers head into postseason action. Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels will serve as reserve options behind top running back James Conner.
